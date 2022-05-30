Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: How businesses can adapt to changes in the marketing ecosystem

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 30)
How businesses can adapt to changes in the marketing ecosystem (featuring Mr Gabriel Wong, founder, Ascend Marketing)
Why did Terra's UST stablecoin dive? (featuring Mr Geoff Ira, chief executive, TradeTogether & Mr Adrian Chng, founder & chairman, Fintonia Group)
What makes The Store Singapore's hideout bar unpretentious (featuring Mr Hirman Asnadi, co-owner and bartender, The Store)
Frasers Property's tips on becoming one of 2022's best employers (featuring Mr Chia Khong Shoong, group chief corporate officer, Frasers Property)
New private home launches to drive market pick-up over 2022 (featuring Mr Desmond Sim, chief executive, Edmund Tie)
Singaporeans find adventure in Australia on working holidays (featuring Ms Amira Rahmat, Singaporean backpacker, and Mr Brent Anderson, regional general manager, South & South-east Asia, Tourism Australia)