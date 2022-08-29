Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: The value of product managers for early-stage start-ups and SMEs

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 29)
The value of product managers for early-stage start-ups and SMEs (featuring Mr Bijan Shahrokhi, chief executive, Product Management Exercises)
Build For Tomorrow by Jason Feifer (featuring Mr Jason Feifer, author)
In conversation with India’s Cocktail King (featuring Mr Yangdup Lama, co-owner, Sidecar)
Mapping out a sustainable future for the region (featuring Ms Kavita Prakash-Mani, chief executive, Mandai Nature)
Is investment in the football industry starting to heat up in the post-pandemic era? (featuring Mr James Walton, sports business group leader, Deloitte South-east Asia)
Audi's take on sustainability and mobility trends in Singapore (featuring Mr Markus Schuster, managing director, Audi Singapore)