Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: Tackling outdated appraisal systems at the workplace

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sept 12)
Tackling the issue of an outdated appraisal system (featuring Mr Projjal Ghatak, founder & chief executive, OnLoop)
Volatility of stock markets in September (featuring Mr Cheng Chye Hsern, head of investment, Providend)
How an actor became the Chivas global ambassador (featuring Mr Rhys Wilson, global brand ambassador, Chivas Regal)
Is there a link between cookware and liver cancer? (featuring Professor Pierce Chow, senior consultant, National Cancer Centre Singapore)
More million-dollar HDB flats sold in August; another wave of cooling measures on the cards? (featuring Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager, PropertyGuru Singapore)
Lion City Sailors launch Puma Youth Champion League to train Singapore's next-generation players (featuring Mr Chew Chun-Liang, chief executive & Mr ZY Tan, director of projects, Lion City Sailors)