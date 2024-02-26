Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: Stock winners & losers of Indonesia’s presidential elections

Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts (Feb 26, 2024)
Stock winners & losers of Indonesia’s presidential elections (featuring Mr Tareck Horchani, head of dealing, Prime Brokerage, Maybank Securities)
Why isn’t getting protected against critical illness a bigger priority for Singaporeans? (featuring Ms Irma Hadi-kusuma, chief marketing and proposition officer, AIA Singapore)
Doing away with the CPF Special Account - Your options now (featuring Mr Loo Cheng Chuan, founder, 1M65 Movement)
Can video game arcades stand the test of time? (featuring Ms Caroline Leong, group chief customer officer, The Entertainment & Education Group – the parent company of Timezone)
‘Right’ to disconnect’ - a new era for work-life balance? (Ms Jaya Dass, managing director of permanent recruitment, Randstad APAC)
“Lion City Jazz Festival 2024 - Dizzying Heights” with John Lee, Grammy-winning producer and Jeremy Monteiro, Singapore Jazz Legend (Mr John Lee, grammy-winning producer and director of the Dizzy Gillespie Big Band & Mr Jeremy Monteiro, executive director and music director, Jazz Association of Singapore)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx