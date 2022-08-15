Weekly MoneyFM Podcasts: How business leaders can evolve leadership in post-Covid world

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 15)
Helping business leaders, entrepreneurs to become the new paradigm of leaders (featuring Mr Chris Yap, executive director, AITIA Institute)
Good dividend stocks in an inflationary environment (featuring Mr Willie Keng, founder, Dividend Titan)
Reinventing British: JAAN by Kirk Westaway (featuring Mr Kirk Westaway, executive chef, JAAN)
How can recycling rates in Singapore be improved? (featuring Ms Cherine Fok, director, sustainability services, KPMG IMPACT, KPMG Singapore)
Should you be asking for a pay raise amid rising inflation? (featuring Mr Adrian Choo, chief executive & founder, Career Agility International)
The impact of Singapore's history and rituals on its 57th National Day celebration (featuring Mr Jeya Ayadurai MBE, Singapore History Consultants)