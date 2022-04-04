Weekly Money FM Podcasts: The future workplace and changing role of managers

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (April 4)

The future workplace and the changing role of managers (featuring Ms Yeo Chuen Chuen, founder & executive coach, ACESENCE)

Where is Ethereum moving in relation to Bitcoin's upturn? (featuring Mr Vijay Ayyar, VP, corporate development & global expansion, Luno)

How a family-owned restaurant adapted to the new normal (featuring Mr Chayut and Ms Novita, owners, A-Roy Thai Restaurant)

How to bulletproof data amid evolving cyber attacks (featuring Ms Sheena Chin, head of Asean, Cohesity)

Building a business is a marathon not a sprint (featuring Mr Hugh Yao, founder and chief executive, LingoAce)

A mobile banking app for women in Singapore. (featuring Ms Debbie Watkins, chief executive & co-founder, Lucy)

