Weekly Money FM podcasts: Winners, losers of latest S-Reits earnings season

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 20)

Are Budget 2023 parent support measures bold enough? (featuring Mr Louis Ng, member of parliament for Nee Soon GRC)

Winners and losers of latest S-Reits earnings season (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, Reit specialist & independent financial advisor)

Can China’s reopening help recharge S-Reits? (featuring Ms Kum Soek Ching, head of APAC Research, Credit Suisse)

Growing in the F&B scene and giving savings back to customers (featuring Mr Moe Ibrahim, chief executive and founder, Deelish Brands)

Why should you check out Punggol Regional Library? (featuring Ms Verena Lee, assistant director, Punggol Regional Library & Mr Michael Koh, chairperson, NLB Advisory Committee)

