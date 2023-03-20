Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will USDC survive the fall of Silicon Valley Bank?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Mar 20)
Will USDC survive the fall of Silicon Valley Bank? (featuring Mr Geoff Ira, co-founder and chief executive, Trade Together)
Chat with GPT4 - Is A.I. now a required skill in your resume? (featuring Mr Donny Soh, programme leader of Applied Artificial Intelligence, Singapore Institute of Technology)
How Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse shook the stability of crypto’s safest stablecoin (featuring Mr Evans Huangfu, partner, Arcane Group)
Benefits of online alternative dispute resolution (featuring Mr Colin Millward, chief operating officer & co-founder, ResoX)
Practical advice for leaders learned by decades in the SAF (featuring Mr Lawrence Lim, author, From Doing to Dreaming)