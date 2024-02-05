Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will China see the end of its stock market rout?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 5, 2024)

Can this fix your craving for sugar? (featuring Mr Adrian Khong, chief executive & founder, Jewel Coffee)

Life lessons from a Singapore billionaire’s climb (featuring Mr Peh Shing Huei, authour of Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story)

Is this the end of China’s stock market rout? (featuring Mr Shen Hong, Asia markets editor, Bloomberg)

In a rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology, how does AI fit in? (featuring Ms Traci Mabrey, general manager of Factiva, Dow Jones)

CapitaLand’s Catapult training next-gen Singaporean and pan-Asian leaders (Dr. James R Andrade, senior vice president, CapitaLand Development Group and head of Catapult)

How will Malaysia’s new king rule? (Mr Shannon Teoh, Malaysia bureau chief, The Straits Times)

