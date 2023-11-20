Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Will cash disappear with the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 20)
Will cash disappear with the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies? (featuring Ms Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the Capital Markets Union)
44 thousand subscribers later, what has this YouTuber learnt about money? (featuring Mr Josh Tan, YouTuber, The Astute Parent)
Should we entrust our investments to AI? (featuring Mr Samuel Rhee, co-founder and chairman, Endowus)
Challenges UHNWI investors are facing in the current volatile market landscape (featuring Mr Kevin Teng, chief executive, WRISE Wealth Management Singapore)
Singapore’s Ray of Hope charity helps locals in need (featuring Mr Tan En, general manager and Ms Noor Hana, case manager, Ray of Hope charity)
What we learned from the long-awaited meeting of Xi and Biden? (featuring Mr Albert Wai, The Straits Times’ Deputy Foreign Editor)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx