Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Why many Singapore businesses lag in digitisation

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 5)

Why many Singapore businesses lag in digitisation (featuring Ms Gillian Parker, senior manager, policy & insights, Economist Insights)

Here’s why you might want to start investing in the e-sports industry today (featuring Mr Clayton Larcombe, chief investment officer & founder, PAC Capital)

What is The Minister’s Cup sustainability showcase & race all about? (featuring Ms Rachel Ong, MP for the Telok Blangah division of West Coast GRC and Mr Ng Daojia, president, Singapore Paddle Club )

Are Singaporeans ready to face a financial crisis? (featuring Mr Aaron Chwee, head of wealth advisory, OCBC Bank)

Sunglasses that fit Asian features (featuring Mr Kenneth Tan, co-founder, Sunday Shades)

Louis Soliano on life, music, and playing with the greats (featuring Mr Louis Soliano, the godfather of Singapore Jazz)

