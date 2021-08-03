Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Who benefits from CPF shielding?

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Christopher Tan, Founder & CEO, Providend, discusses CPF shielding, the risks, and the considerations involved.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    25 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 2)

Who benefits from CPF shielding? (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, founder & chief executive, Providend)

Asia Pacific dethroned as a high-net-worth individuals market leader by North America (featuring Mr Ravi Makhija, managing director, Capgemini Financial Services Asia)

Employee wellbeing in the post-pandemic world (featuring Ms Betul Genc, country manager, Adecco)

2nd half 2021 gold trends report (featuring Mr Andrew Naylor, regional chief executive, Apac (ex-China) and public policy, World Gold Council )

The new HBO series Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle exposes the heroin business in Asia (featuring Mr Dean Johnson, executive producer and series director Steve Chao)

