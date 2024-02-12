Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Which of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks should you add to your portfolio?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 12, 2024)

The Case for Hiring Older Workers (featuring Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general, NTUC and Dr Paul Ong, deputy chief executive officer, Tsao Foundation)

3 mid-cap S-REITs flashing potential (featuring Mr Willie Keng, founder, Dividend Titan)

Which of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks should you add to your portfolio? (featuring Mr Tareck Horchani, head of dealing, Prime Brokerage, Maybank Securities)

Crypto crime investigation tips, from start to recovery (featuring Mr Ian Lee, founding team and product lead, Merkle Science)

Illusionist, Mentalist, Entertainer Tom DeVoe’s amazing, in-studio demo on Glenn and Neil (Mr Tom DeVoe, illusionist and mentalist)

Improving organisational resilience before the next disruption (Mr Paul Lim, senior lecturer, organisational behaviour & human resources, Singapore Management University)

