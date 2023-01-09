Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Where can entrepreneurs find a right business mentor?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 9)

Using technology to build resilience against threats in healthcare (featuring Mr Daniel Laverick, chief digital & data officer, Zuellig Pharma)

Singapore Real Estate Investement Trust’ 2023 outlook (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist & independent financial advisor)

Life as a DJ in post-pandemic Singapore (featuring Ms Candice B, DJ)

An alternative investment that you can actually taste (featuring Mr Luke Lim, managing director, Phillip Securities and Mr Willie Chang, chief operating officer at Alta)

Where can entrepreneurs find a right business mentor? (featuring Mr Kent Teo, founder and chief executive, Invade)

