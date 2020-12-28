Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What will help leaders leverage disruption?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 28)
Singapore startup hatches Asia’s first whole commercial plant-based egg (featuring Ms Vinita Choolani, founder & chief executive, Float Foods)
Can leading like a phoenix help leaders leverage disruption? (featuring Professor Ian C. Woodward, Insead)
Inspect-a-gadget: 2020 wrap (featuring Mr Christopher Lim, Digital Editor, The Business Times)
Expansion on the horizon for Endowus in 2021 (featuring Mr Gregory Van, founding partner of Endowus)
Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present (featuring Ms Karen Ho, assistant manager, curatorial, National Heritage Board)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx