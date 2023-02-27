Weekly Money FM podcasts: What’s next for Japanese yen bulls under Kazuo Ueda’s leadership?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 27)
Lessons learned from a Temasek-backed tech-enabled beauty startup in Indonesia (featuring Mr Christopher Madiam, co-founder and chief executiev, Social Bella)
Hack the air miles credit card game (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, author of ‘Chasing Miles: A Beginner’s Guide to Singapore’s Best Air Miles Credit Cards’)
What’s next for Japanese yen bulls under Kazuo Ueda’s leadership? (featuring Ms Ruth Carson, senior reporter for FX & Rates, Bloomberg)
Bringing chopped cheese and quality sodas to Singapore (featuring Mr Edwin Tan, owner and chef, Quality Melts)
What to check out at ‘The Battle for Singapore’ & MINT Museum of Toys (featuring Mr Gerald Wee, director of international & museum relations, National Heritage Board and Mr Chang Yang Fa, chief executive, MINT Museum of Toys)