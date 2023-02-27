Weekly Money FM podcasts: What’s next for Japanese yen bulls under Kazuo Ueda’s leadership?

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
47 min ago
Published
47 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 27)

Lessons learned from a Temasek-backed tech-enabled beauty startup in Indonesia (featuring Mr Christopher Madiam, co-founder and chief executiev, Social Bella)

Hack the air miles credit card game (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, author of ‘Chasing Miles: A Beginner’s Guide to Singapore’s Best Air Miles Credit Cards’)

What’s next for Japanese yen bulls under Kazuo Ueda’s leadership? (featuring Ms Ruth Carson, senior reporter for FX & Rates, Bloomberg)

Bringing chopped cheese and quality sodas to Singapore (featuring Mr Edwin Tan, owner and chef, Quality Melts)

What to check out at ‘The Battle for Singapore’ & MINT Museum of Toys (featuring Mr Gerald Wee, director of international & museum relations, National Heritage Board and Mr Chang Yang Fa, chief executive, MINT Museum of Toys)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top