Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What markets, investment trends, and strategies will define the new year?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (8 Jan 2024)
Forests on the move - heat stress is driving trees to migrate. But can they outrun climate change? (featuring Mr Shawn Lum, senior lecturer, Asian School of the Environment, Nanyang Technological University)
What could drive Singapore property in 2024 (featuring Mr Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of real estate intelligence, data and software solutions, PropertyGuru Group)
What markets, investment trends, and strategies will define the new year? (featuring Mr Jonathan Woo, senior research analyst, Phillip Securities Research)
Lenskart’s CEO on its quest to deliver a billion pair of spectacles over the next 10 years, its majority stake in Owndays and IPO plans (featuring Mr Peyush Bansal, co-founder and chief executive, Lenskart)
CPF Life better than getting returns from property investment (featuring Mr Tan Ooi Boon, invest editor, The Straits Times)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx