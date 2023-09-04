Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What makes Singapore government bonds attractive in current climate

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sep 4)
What makes Singapore government bonds so attractive in the current climate? (featuring Ms Selena Ling, chief economist, OCBC Bank)
Why STEM education out of the classroom helps the environment & communities (featuring Mr Jacob Tan, senior teacher for biology, Commonwealth Secondary School, Ms Sia Ling Ee, head of department for humanities & head of eco stewardship programme committee, and Ms Lucy Avraamidou, professor of science education, University of Groningen)
Investing in UK properties (featuring Mr Daniel Sim, founder, Born Poor Die Rich)
TraceTogether maker iWOW on what’s next for the firm? (featuring Mr Raymond Bo, founder and chief executive, iWOW Technology)
TCM giant Eu Yan Sang International innovating for a new generation of customers (featuring Mr Dominic Wong, group chief executive, Eu Yan Sang International, and Ng Seow Ling, managing director, Eu Yan Sang Integrative Health & certified TCM Physician)
