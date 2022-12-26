Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What career skills do you need in 2023?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 26)
IMD’s new report - Industry giants ranked against competitors by resilience (featuring Mr Howard Yu, professor of management and innovation, head, IMD Center for Future Readiness)
How will China’s ‘hasty’ reopening affect the region? (featuring Mr Arun Pai, investments team, Monks Hill Ventures)
Making remarkable wines since 1844 (featuring Mr Sam Stephens, head of brand ambassadors & education, Penfolds International)
What career skills do you need in 2023? (featuring Mr Adrian Choo, chief executive and founder of Career Agility International)
How far will housing rents go in 2023? (featuring Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Realty)
How can pilates help stressed executives to lead a more healthy life (featuring Ms Renée Rommeswinkel, head, reformer pilates, Virgin Active Singapore)