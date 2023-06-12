Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Using automation, generative AI for challenges in financial services

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 12)

Using automation, generative AI for challenges in financial services (featuring Mr Chris Huff, chief growth officer, Kofax)

Assessing Tharman’s decision to retire from politics and run for President (featuring former nominated member of parliament Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law, Singapore Management University)

Why the Billionaire Bitcoin Winklevoss twins are betting on Asia (featuring Mr Cameron and Mr Tyler, co-founders, Gemini Exchange)

Will the US Federal Reserve implement another rate hike? (featuring Mr Gary Dugan, cio, Dalma Capital)

What is Gross National Happiness (GNH) and why does the Kingdom of Bhutan use it to measure “success”? (featuring Ms Tsoki Tenzin, director and Ms Wesel Dema, program director, Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Centre)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top