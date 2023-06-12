Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Using automation, generative AI for challenges in financial services

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 12)
Using automation, generative AI for challenges in financial services (featuring Mr Chris Huff, chief growth officer, Kofax)
Assessing Tharman’s decision to retire from politics and run for President (featuring former nominated member of parliament Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law, Singapore Management University)
Why the Billionaire Bitcoin Winklevoss twins are betting on Asia (featuring Mr Cameron and Mr Tyler, co-founders, Gemini Exchange)
Will the US Federal Reserve implement another rate hike? (featuring Mr Gary Dugan, cio, Dalma Capital)
What is Gross National Happiness (GNH) and why does the Kingdom of Bhutan use it to measure “success”? (featuring Ms Tsoki Tenzin, director and Ms Wesel Dema, program director, Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Centre)
