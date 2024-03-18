Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Things to know before investing in leveraged ETFs

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Mar 15, 2024)
Fostering culinary entrepreneurship (featuring Mr Terence Ho, founder & owner, IncuBaker & Tais Berenstein and founder & owner, Tais’ Kitchen)
Things to know before investing in leveraged ETFs (featuring Mr Swapnil Mishra, founder, WealthZen & adjunct mentor, Singapore Management University)
Is a Magnificent Seven redemption possible? (featuring Mr Abhishek Vishnoi, senior reporter for Equities at Bloomberg)
Creating a seamless patient journey from diagnosis to treatment in the cancer care continuum (featuring Ms Siow Ai Li, managing director, Siemens Healthineers Singapore)
How Singapore’s Indie Beach House Pictures deal with Fremantle will boost local content (Mr Ganesh Rajaram, chief executive Asia and Latin America at Fremantle & Mr Donovan Chan and Ms Jocelyn Little, co-owners, Beach House Pictures)
Improving gender data through social investing (Ms Deborah Foo, senior manager, gender platform at AVPN)
