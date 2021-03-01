Weekly Money FM Podcasts: The pandemic and SkillsFuture: a year in review

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (March 1)

The scam behind the squares: How to spot fraudulent QR codes (featuring Mr George Lee, vice-president, Asia-Pacific and Japan, RSA)

Investing in a low-carbon economy (featuring Mr John Cappetta, head of private banking, Asia advisor, Ninety One)

Health Suites: Eating Disorders (featuring Dr Ng Kah Wee, director of the eating disorders programme and senior consultant, psychiatry, SGH)

The pandemic and SkillsFuture: A year in review (featuring Mr Ong Tze Chin, chief executive, SkillsFuture SG)

Maritime tech takes to the air with drone deliveries at sea (Mr Claus Nehmzow, chief innovation officer, Eastern Pacific Shipping & Mr Yeshwanth Reddy, co-founder, F-drones)

