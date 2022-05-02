Weekly Money FM Podcasts: What companies get wrong in recruitment strategies for Gen Z

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 2)

The ‘ghosting’ of Gen Z: What companies are getting wrong in their recruitment strategy (featuring Mr Felix Tan, co-founder & chief executive, Ski-lio)

The 12 -year old investor whose passion touched over a million lives (featuring Rishi Vamdatt, founder, Easy Peasy Finance)

A real experience for fans of the Italian aperitif tradition (featuring Mr Tommaso Cecca, store manager & head bartender, Camparino in Galleria)

Non-surgical, reversible procedure to lose pandemic weight (featuring Dr Dr Ravishankar Asokkumar, consultant, gastroenterology & hepatology, SGH)

Making the sustainable finance agenda mainstream (featuring Ms Helene Li, chief executive & co-founder, GoImpact)

Emerging post-pandemic travel patterns as restrictions lift (featuring Ms Laura Houldsworth, managing director, Asia Pacific, Booking.com)

