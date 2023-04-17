Weekly Money FM Podcasts: The future of the local snack industry

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 17)
The future of the local snack industry (featuring Mr Caleb Li, co-founder, Uncle DiDi)
The Pentagon leak explained by an ex-FBI official (featuring Mr Javed Ali, associate professor of practice, University of Michigan’s Gerald R Ford School of Public Policy)
Cashback, big discount, free platform fess - know what you are agreeing to (featuring Mr Swapnil Mishra, founder, WealthZen & adjunct mentor, Singapore Management University.)
What key investment trends did we see in the month of March? (featuring Mr AJ Kahling, head of international education, TD Ameritrade)
Artificial Intelligence as an investment asset class (featuring Mr Jeff Herbst, founding managing partner, GFT Ventures)