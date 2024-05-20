Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Taking philanthropy to new heights

May 20, 2024, 05:55 AM
May 20, 2024, 05:55 AM

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 20, 2024)

Taking philanthropy to new heights (featuring Mr Tom Wolf, president-elect, Rotary Club of Singapore)

A new dawn for Singapore; what challenges lie ahead for PM Lawrence Wong and his 4G team? (featuring Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law, Singapore Management University)

Opportunities for risk-averse (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, founder, TimTalksMoney)

Inside the world of content creation (featuring Ms Daisy Mitchell, content creator)

Opportunities for building new business (Mr Vivek Lath, partner, McKinsey & Company)

How a 14-year-old’s letter witnessed history (featuring Ms Clara Lock, Assistant Life Editor, The Straits Times)

Building inroads to serve remote and secondary markets (featuring Mr Aseem Puri, global chief executive, Unilever International)

