Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Should you jump in on the latest US market bull run?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 19)
Should you jump in on the latest US market bull run? (featuring Mr Cheng Chye Hsern, head of investment, Providend)
How far-reaching are the impacts from Singapore Turf Club’s closure? (featuring Mr Michael Clements, president, Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore and Mr Cameron Croucher, managing director of Equine International Airfreight)
What does the US Fed’s latest pause in interest rate hike mean for markets?(featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of Equity Sales Trading, Maybank Securities)
A circular fashion initiative, using design to conceptualise this initiative (featuring Ms Gin Lee, designer and co-founder, Ginlee Studio)
Ix Shen on suviving the Kyiv Russian Bombing (featuring Mr Ix Shen, Author)
