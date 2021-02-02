Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Salary trends for 2021

People wearing masks at Shenton Way and Raffles Place.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 1)

Salary trends for 2021: which sectors can expect big money (featuring Ms Akansha Argawal, manager, accounting & finance, Robert Walters)

D’Crypt pilots Singapore’s first contact tracing device use in live process plant environment (featuring Mr Ryan Tan, chief operating officer, D’Crypt)

Gamifying property investment: the Monopoly PropNex edition (featuring Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive and executive chairman, PropNex)

Digital offerings for a safe and joyful Chinese new year (featuring Ms Bee Bee Lim, head of marketing and customer management, consumer banking group, DBS)

Tan Chuan-Jin on the perils of social media and guarding our cybersecurity (Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC)

