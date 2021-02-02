Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Salary trends for 2021

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 1)
Salary trends for 2021: which sectors can expect big money (featuring Ms Akansha Argawal, manager, accounting & finance, Robert Walters)
D’Crypt pilots Singapore’s first contact tracing device use in live process plant environment (featuring Mr Ryan Tan, chief operating officer, D’Crypt)
Gamifying property investment: the Monopoly PropNex edition (featuring Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive and executive chairman, PropNex)
Digital offerings for a safe and joyful Chinese new year (featuring Ms Bee Bee Lim, head of marketing and customer management, consumer banking group, DBS)
Tan Chuan-Jin on the perils of social media and guarding our cybersecurity (Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC)
