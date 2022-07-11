Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Retail investors of reits should take a closer look at corporate governance

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 8)
Retail investors of reits should take a closer look at corporate governance (featuring Ms Chong Li Min, advocacy committee member, CFA Society Singapore)
How is Singapore managing cost increases and affordability? (featuring Ms Gan Hwee Leng, partner, indirect tax, KPMG in Singapore and Mr Mark Addy, partner, telecommunications, media & technology, tax, KPMG in Singapore)
LeVeL33: The world’s highest urban microbrewery (featuring Mr Jake Kowaleski, Executive Chef, LeVeL33)
How artificial intelligence is helping doctors detect subtle colon polyps (featuring Dr Frederick Koh, consultant at department of surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)
Airport disruptions putting pressure on post-pandemic travel (featuring Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Apac head of communications, Expedia Group)
How to have more sustainable data storage (featuring Mr Ken Haig, head, energy and environment policy, Apac & Japan, Amazon Web Services)