Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Pandemic retail and future trends

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 6)
Pandemic retail and future trends (featuring Mr Arvin Singh, chief operating officer and co-founder, Hoolah)
Digital transformation gains pace (featuring Mr Max Tiong, head of digital transformation, NTUC Income )
Can you drink to your heart's content? (featuring Dr Reginald Liew, senior consultant cardiologist, Harley Street Heart & Vascular Centre, Gleneagles)
How Covid-19 will shape the telco landscape (featuring Mr Johan Buse, chief, consumer business group, StarHub)
The importance of job stamina to stay in the game (featuring Ms Aliza Knox, head of Apac, Cloudflare)
