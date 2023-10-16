Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Ontario is set to open a new office in Singapore. How big are the business opportunities?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (16 Oct)
Ontario is set to open a new office in Singapore. How big are the business opportunities? (featuring Mr Victor Fedeli, Canadian Minister for economic development, job creation and trade)
Investing opportunities in Mexico (featuring Ms Maggie Switek, director, regional economics, Milken Institute’s Research Department)
Is now a good buying opportunity for investors? (featuring Mr Steve Brice, chief investment officer, Standard Chartered Bank)
Leveraging Formula 1 to accelerate gender diversity in tech and motorsports (featuring Mr Amitabh Sarkar, vice president and head of Apac and Japan for enterprise, Tata Communications & Ms Georgette Tan, president, United Women Singapore)
Wong Hon Tym and Sophie Soon on the role of guide dogs in Singapore, part 1 (featuring Dr Wong Hon Tym, chairman, Guide Dogs Singapore & Ms Sophie Soon, para-swimmer)
