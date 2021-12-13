Weekly Money FM Podcasts: New ESG study finds major gap between intention and action

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 13)
New ESG investing preferences study finds major gap between intention and action (featuring Mr Pat Spenner, chief marketing officer, Capital Preferences)
A new spot Bitcoin fund (featuring Mr Adrian Chng, founder and chairman, Fintonia Group)
Making the world sweeter, one bun at a time (featuring Mr Wong Wee Man & Ms Michelle Lim, co-owners, The Bun Club)
Future-proof financial support for special needs children (featuring Ms Esther Tan, general manager, Special Needs Trust Company & Mr Colin Chan, managing director for group marketing, Great Eastern)
Financing your first home (featuring Mr Sumit Agarwal, Low Tuck Kwong, Distinguished Professor of finance, economics and real estate, National University of Singapore)
The top trending destinations for 2022 (featuring Ms Laura Houldsworth, managing director Asia Pacific, Booking.com)
