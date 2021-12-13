Weekly Money FM Podcasts: New ESG study finds major gap between intention and action

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Pat Spenner, chief marketing officer of Capital Preferences, shares what can be done to close this particular gap in the ESG investment sphere.
In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Pat Spenner, chief marketing officer of Capital Preferences, shares what can be done to close this particular gap in the ESG investment sphere.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    31 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 13)

New ESG investing preferences study finds major gap between intention and action (featuring Mr Pat Spenner, chief marketing officer, Capital Preferences)

A new spot Bitcoin fund (featuring Mr Adrian Chng, founder and chairman, Fintonia Group)

Making the world sweeter, one bun at a time (featuring Mr Wong Wee Man & Ms Michelle Lim, co-owners, The Bun Club)

Future-proof financial support for special needs children (featuring Ms Esther Tan, general manager, Special Needs Trust Company & Mr Colin Chan, managing director for group marketing, Great Eastern)

Financing your first home (featuring Mr Sumit Agarwal, Low Tuck Kwong, Distinguished Professor of finance, economics and real estate, National University of Singapore)

The top trending destinations for 2022 (featuring Ms Laura Houldsworth, managing director Asia Pacific, Booking.com)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 