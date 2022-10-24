Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Negotiating with cyber attackers, how can organisations handle this?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 24)
Negotiating with cyber attackers, how can organisations handle this? (featuring Mr Guy Segal, vice president of cyber security services for Asia Pacific, Sygnia)
What working through fear, actually entails (featuring Mr Haresh Khoobchandani, vice president, sales, Asia Pacific at Autodesk & Author of Growth by Choice)
From the heights of cabin crew to the House of Suntory (featuring Mr Andrew Pang, brand ambassador, House of Suntory)
Building business bridges with Mexico (featuring His Excellency Mr Agustín García-López Loaeza, Ambassador of Mexico to Singapore)
Executive condos highly attractive to HDB upgraders for investment value (featuring Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics, OrangeTee & Tie)
Uncovering Japan’s Yakuza Crime Syndicates (featuring Mr Jake Adelstein, journalist, Author of Tokyo Vice)