Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How feasible is a 4-day work week in Singapore's workplaces

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 4)
MyRepublic's financial position places it on a path of strategic growth towards IPO (featuring Mr Rakesh Malani, chief financial officer, MyRepublic)
The best investment you can ever make! (featuring Mr Tan Ooi Boon, Invest editor, The Straits Times)
Not all heroes wear capes, some shake daiquiris (featuring Mr Davide Boncimino, bar manager, Sugarhall )
You can die from a broken heart in real life, not just in romance novels (featuring Dr Rohit Khurana, consultant cardiologist, Harley Street Heart and Vascular Centre)
Is Singapore ready for a 4-day work week? (featuring Mr Andrew Barnes, founder, 4Day Week Global)
Fabulous Singapore book launch of The Singapore Mall Generation (featuring Dr Liew Kai Khiun, editor, The Singapore Mall Generation & independent researcher of cultural studies and Ms Wee Li Lin, contributor, The Singapore Mall Generation, filmmaker)