Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Minister Indranee Rajah shares how Singapore is reimagining its future

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Mar 6)
Minister Indranee Rajah shares how Singapore is reimagining its future (featuring Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development & Finance)
Cancer coverage, Integrated Shield Plans and smart ways to think about protection (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, senior financial services manager, Phillip Securities)
Which markets in Asia are performing well or poorly? (featuring Mr Sani Hamid, director for wealth management, Financial Alliance)
The importance of rewarding employees amidst a competitive job market (featuring Mr Sudhanshu Tewari, co-founder & chief executive Officer, Rewardz)
The Peranakan Museum returns (featuring Mr Clement Onn, deputy director of curatorial & research at Asian Civilisations Museum & Peranakan Museum)