Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Minister Indranee Rajah shares how Singapore is reimagining its future

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts as Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development & Finance is featured. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Mar 6)

Minister Indranee Rajah shares how Singapore is reimagining its future (featuring Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for National Development & Finance)

Cancer coverage, Integrated Shield Plans and smart ways to think about protection (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, senior financial services manager, Phillip Securities)

Which markets in Asia are performing well or poorly? (featuring Mr Sani Hamid, director for wealth management, Financial Alliance)

The importance of rewarding employees amidst a competitive job market (featuring Mr Sudhanshu Tewari, co-founder & chief executive Officer, Rewardz)

The Peranakan Museum returns (featuring Mr Clement Onn, deputy director of curatorial & research at Asian Civilisations Museum & Peranakan Museum)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top