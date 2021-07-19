Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Marketing tools for SME retailers to stay resilient

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts this week, Yuet Whey Siah, founder of SKALE, shares more about current marketing trends for SMEs to reach their customer bases better.
Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 19)

Marketing tools for SME retailers to stay resilient (featuring Ms Yuet Whey Siah, founder, SKALE)

How cybercriminals use cryptocurrency (featuring Mr Ulisse Dell’Orto, managing director Apac, Chainalysis)

Aquaculture key to prevent sustainability crisis (featuring Mr Andreas von Scholten, chief executive, Barramundi Group) 

Climate change now tops risk concern lists for Apac banks (featuring Mr David Scott, EY Asia-Pacific financial services risk management leader)

The "2021 EU at Your School" project and strengthening EU-Singapore ties (featuring Mr Patrick Bourne, Ireland’s Ambassador to Singapore)

