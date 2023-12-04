Weekly Money FM Podcasts: (LKY100 Tribute) Housing our nation - The Past, Present and Future

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 4)
(LKY100 Tribute) Housing our nation - The Past, Present and Future (featuring Dr. Liu Thai Ker, founding chairman, MORROW)
The Tao of Trading (featuring Mr Simon Ree, author, “The Tao of Trading”)
Can the S&P 500 set a new high next year? (featuring Mr Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading, Maybank Securities)
Why talented workers are flocking to Switzerland and Singapore (featuring Mr Felipe Monteiro, co-author & academic director of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2023)
How businesses are designing their apps to influence consumer behavior (featuring Ms Andrea Ng, Apac insights director, Canvas8 Singapore)
Revenge infections in China, no new virus at this time (featuring Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious disease specialist, Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital)
