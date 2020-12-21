Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Latest social media trends on how to reach customers

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 21)
How data and analytics can help rapidly identify high-risk patients and prioritise Covid-19 immunisation efforts (featuring Mr Farhana Nakhooda, senior vice president, healthcare & life sciences, Asia-Pacific, Health Catalyst)
What’s your team’s untapped advantage? (featuring Dr Peter Cauwelier, chief team connector at TEAM.AS.ONE)
Latest social media trends on how to reach customers (featuring Ms Stephanie Phua, founder of social media agency Duo Studio)
Lessons from 10 years at the helm of Singapore Business Federation (featuring Mr Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation)
Preserving open source software for future generations (featuring Mr Thomas Dohmke, vice president for special projects at GitHub)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx