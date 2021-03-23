Weekly Money FM Podcasts: KrisShop supporting local amid Covid-19

Money FM Podcasts (March 23)
Prime Group: How Covid-19 tested the supermarket’s reflexes (featuring Mr Tan Yong Shao, chief executive, Prime Group International)
Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, chief executive, Providend)
KrisShop supports local businesses amid Covid-19 (featuring Mr Chris Pok, chief executive, KrisShop)
How does lata's travel pass work (featuring Mr Vinoop Goel, regional director for airports and external relations, Asia-Pacific, International Air Transport Association)
Irfan Fandi, the first Singaporean to win the Thai top division with BG Pathum (featuring Mr Irfan Fandi, Singaporean footballer)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx