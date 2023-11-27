Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Is the current S&P 500 rally sustainable?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Nov 27)
Singer-songwriter shazza on her hit song and latest Berita Harian accolade (featuring Ms Shareefa Aminah Abdul Shariff, shazza, singer-songwriter, Cross Radio Artiste)
5 Singapore stocks to own today (featuring Mr Willie Keng, founder, Dividend Titan)
Is the current S&P 500 rally sustainable? (featuring Mr Rajat Bhattacharya, senior investment strategist, Standard Chartered)
Tech for travel, how does technology integrate into the business travel plans for organisations? (featuring Ms Lim Hui Ject, managing director (Singapore and Middle East), International SOS)
Web3 and how the metaverse may serve you (featuring Dr. Loretta Chen, chief executive, Smobler Studios)
Setting boundaries and prioritising self-care, key to managing stress (featuring Ms Christine Wee, client management director, Cigna Healthcare Singapore)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx