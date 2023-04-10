Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Is it all good news for the Japanese yen going forward?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 10)
Will Donald Trump still run for the 2024 presidential elections and what is the weight of his charges? (featuring Mr Kevin Madden, senior partner, The Penta Group)
What’s changed with Integrated Shield Plans and what does this mean for possible cancer care? (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, senior financial services manager, Phillip Securities)
Is it all good news for the Japanese Yen going forward? (featuring Mr Peter Chia, senior FX strategist, UOB)
Avoiding a nightmare, how to buy the right second hand car (featuring Mr Ken Lee, founder & director, Car Search)
Third-generation gems business in Singapore that’s putting sparkle into investing (featuring Ms Sophie & Ms Sylvie Khau, owners, L’Excellence Diamond Singapore)