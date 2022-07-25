Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Insights on the ethical and legal issues in the metaverse

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 25)
Insights on the ethical and legal issues in the metaverse (featuring Mr Nathanael Lim, co-founder, Avium)
Investing in Asia's first-ever Whisky Cask Fund (featuring Mr Alexander Knight, chief executive & co-founder, Whisky Cask Club)
I will always cherish Lee Kuan Yew's 80th birthday at LeVeL33 (featuring Dr. Martin Bém, founder, LeVeL33)
Track your carbon footprint and 'LiveBetter' (featuring Mr Sourabh Sharma, executive director of digital banking, DBS Consumer Banking Group)
Guarding Singaporeans against phone scams (featuring Mr Thomas Laboulle, founder & chief executive, Toku)
An inspirational story of dreams, self-worth and how to date in a wheelchair (featuring Mr Pat Chang, motivational speaker & author)