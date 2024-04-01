Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How to trade and not gamble in today’s stock market

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 1, 2024)
A Mechanical Engineer Explains Why the Baltimore Bridge Collapsed (featuring Dr Oscar Barton, professor and dean, Morgan State University Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering)
How to trade and not gamble in today’s stock market (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, founder, TimTalksMoney)
What asset classes stand to benefit from potential rate cuts? (featuring Mr Gautam Chadda, head of investment and portfolio advisory (Singapore), RBC Wealth Management Asia)
Tax scams 2.0, new wave of tech-enabled tax scams (featuring Mr Scott Jarkoff, director of intelligence strategy, CrowdStrike)
How a Singaporean restaurant owner kept the historic gem Beaulieu House going for more than 40 years (Mr Lim Hock Lye, managing director, Beaulieu House)
