Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How technology is critical for retailers to achieve success

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Dec 6)

State of the retail industry - How technology is critical for retailers to achieve success (featuring Dr Kapil R.Tuli, professor of marketing and director, Retail Centre of Excellence, Singapore Management University)

Can Singapore Survive? With Kishore Mahbubani (featuring Mr Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)

Butcher from the block (featuring Mr Jordan Keao, Head Chef, Butcher's Block)

Gifting the under-served community during pandemic (featuring Mr Wilson Tan, chief executive, Corporate Alliance For Good)

How gold mining can support the economic development of local communities (featuring Mr Terry Heymann, chief financial officer, World Gold Council)

Su-Yen Wong, Fermin Diez and their coolest half marathon adventure (featuring Ms Su-Yen Wong, board chair, Singapore Institute of Directors & Mr Fermin Diez, deputy CEO & group director, National Council of Social Service)

