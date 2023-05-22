Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How should investors be better positioning themselves for better returns?

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 22)

How should investors be better positioning themselves for better returns? (featuring Mr Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset, PineBridge Investments)

Cosmic - a new war cry to weed out financial crimes (featuring Associate Professor Kelvin Law, division of accounting, NTU’s Nanyang Business School)

Buffet is bullish on Japan, should you be too? (featuring Mr Arun Pai, Monk Hill)

INSEAD develops poetic generative AI applications rivalling ChatGPT (featuring Mr Philip M. Parker, chaired professor of management science, INSEAD)

ChatGPT being allowed in International Baccalaureate (IB) education (featuring Mr Stuart Jones, head of IB World Schools)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top