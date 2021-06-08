Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How local businesses can leverage HR for growth and expansion

Money FM Podcasts (June 8)

Fighting financial crime: How Silent Eight has tripled in size and scale since early 2019 (featuring Mr Martin Markiewicz, founder & chief executive, Silent Eight)

Network Courier: How one man turned a windfall into a thriving business (featuring Mr VS Kumar, managing director, Network Courier)

Women and Heart Disease (featuring Prof Carolyn Lam, senior consultant, department of cardiology and director of women’s heart health, NHCS and Dr Chanchal Chandramouli, research fellow, National Heart Research Institute Singapore, NHCS)

How local businesses can equip themselves and leverage HR as a strategic tool for growth and expansion (featuring Mr Eugene Goh and Mr Ang Zanyu, co-founders, TalentKraft)

Managing drones in Singapore's sensitive airspace (featuring Mr Luke Fox, chief executive, Whitefox Defense)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx