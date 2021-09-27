Weekly Money FM Podcasts: How EP and S Pass criteria-tightening will affect Singapore's competitiveness

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sept 27)
EP, S Pass criteria to tighten over time; how will it impact Singapore’s competitiveness (featuring Mr Tonny Loh, partner, Heidrick & Struggles’ Singapore)
Investing for Millennials by Millennials (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, head of content & investment lead @ ProsperUs by CGS-CIMB Securities)
The Art of Barbering (featuring Mr KC Meals, co-owner, Grease Monkey Barber Garage)
Hearing loss and dementia (featuring Dr Rebecca Heywood, consultant, otorhinolaryngology head & neck surgery, Sengkang General Hospital)
Canada elections - PM Trudeau stays in power, but misses majority mark (featuring Mr Sebastien Dallaire, senior vice-president, Ipsos Canada)
Singapore’s original residents and their impact on the Lion City (featuring Mr Firdaus Sani, founder, Orang Laut SG, 4th-generation orang laut descendant & Ms Asnida Daud, educator and Malay cultural activist)
