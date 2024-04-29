Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Hear what went under the radar in Google’s 25 years of operations

Money FM 89.3 has won a silver in the Best Podcast category at the 16th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia.

Ms Chua Tian Tian, a finance presenter with the radio station, helmed the series Under The Radar - where she speaks with businesses, industry leaders, venture capitalists and start-ups on their assessment of the business environment, and what the future holds for them.

The awards were held on April 24. Organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), it recognises publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information.

---

Below is also the usual selection of the best weekly Money FM podcasts (as Apr 29, 2024).

Nine hawker outlets in 1.5 years - hear from a young Korean entrepreneur (featuring Mr Jack Chu, founder & director, JIN Kimchi)