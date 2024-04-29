Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Hear what went under the radar in Google’s 25 years of operations

Money FM 89.3 has won a silver in the Best Podcast category at the 16th edition of the Digital Media Awards Asia.
Ms Chua Tian Tian, a finance presenter with the radio station, helmed the series Under The Radar - where she speaks with businesses, industry leaders, venture capitalists and start-ups on their assessment of the business environment, and what the future holds for them.
The awards were held on April 24. Organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), it recognises publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information.
---
Below is also the usual selection of the best weekly Money FM podcasts (as Apr 29, 2024).
Nine hawker outlets in 1.5 years - hear from a young Korean entrepreneur (featuring Mr Jack Chu, founder & director, JIN Kimchi)
ASML, TSMC earnings, less air miles with these cards, and niche ETF’s (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, founder of timtalksmoney website)
Is the term solo parenting triggering to single parents? More types of “mom guilt” (featuring Ms Estelle Low, editor in chief of The Singapore Women’s weekly)
Can luxury stocks rebound anytime soon? (featuring Mr Tao Zhang, China markets editor, Bloomberg)
Helping people with autism integrate better in the employment landscape (Ms Belinda Chua, head of employability services, Rainbow Centre)
What went under the radar in Google’s 25 years of operations? (featuring Mr Ben King, managing director, Google Singapore)
Flexi-work arrangements not about working less or reducing productivity (featuring Ms Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Manpower)
British High Commissioner to Singapore reflects on her five years in the Red Dot (featuring Ms Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx