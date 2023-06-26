Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Future of work as Singapore becomes a ‘super-aged’ society

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (June 26)
Future of work as Singapore becomes a ‘super-aged’ society (featuring Mr Alexander C. Melcher, vice president, Singapore National Employers Federation)
Why you should diversify your investment portfolio with alternative investments today (featuring Mr Benjamin Twoon, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Alta)
Grappling with coal and green transition without visibility (featuring Professor John Wiseman, climate and energy transition specialist and senior research fellow of the Melbourne Climate Futures at University of Melbourne)
What are the implications of China’s central bank rate cuts on global markets? (featuring Mr David Finnerty, FX/Rates strategist at Bloomberg)
Singapore climate scientists return from Arctic expedition (featuring Ms Toh Yun Fann, research assistant and Ms Yan Yu Ting, research fellow Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University)
