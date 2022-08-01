Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Future of 5G framework in revolutionising industries

Listen to this week's selection of Money FM podcasts. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Aug 1)

Future of 5G framework in revolutionising industries (featuring Mr Vinay Ravuri, chief executive, EdgeQ)

What it takes to turn passion into a career (featuring Ms Lena Chan, co-founder & pastry chef & Mr Eric Chan, co-founder, Mad About Sucre)

Say goodbye to hangovers (featuring Mr Roy Ang, co-founder & chief executive, Bounceback)

Why aren't we taking sick leave when we need it? (featuring Mr Stephen Tracy, chief operating officer, Milieu Insight)

Will buy-now-pay-later be a smart scheme of financial management or a blind spot of the lender? (featuring Ms Tan Siew Lee, head of wealth management, OCBC)

Let’s Take A Walk 2022 charity event to be both physical and virtually held this year (featuring Ms Bridgette See, VP, Raleigh Singapore & Let's Take A Walk Committee)

