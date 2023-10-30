Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Freetown the Treetown doesn’t just have a ‘one million trees’ dream

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 30)
Freetown the Treetown doesn’t just have a “one million trees” dream (featuring Ms Manja Kargbo, co-architect, FreetownTheTreeTown initiative)
Crypto myth busting in 2023 (featuring Mr Diederik Van Wersch, international director, Crypto & Web3, Chainalysis)
How to prepare your assets for a worst-case scenario of the Israel-Hamas conflict (featuring Mr Rajat Bhattacharya, senior investment strategist, Standard Chartered)
Being a beacon for women in tech, breaking gender barriers (featuring Ms Leanne Robers, co-founder, She Loves Tech)
Bentley Systems 2023 year in infrastructure and going digital awards (featuring Mr Steve Cockerell, industry marketing director for rail and transit, Bentley Systems)
