Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Freetown the Treetown doesn’t just have a ‘one million trees’ dream

Check out Money FM's best weekly podcasts. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
53 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 30)

Freetown the Treetown doesn’t just have a “one million trees” dream (featuring Ms Manja Kargbo, co-architect, FreetownTheTreeTown initiative)

Crypto myth busting in 2023 (featuring Mr Diederik Van Wersch, international director, Crypto & Web3, Chainalysis)

How to prepare your assets for a worst-case scenario of the Israel-Hamas conflict (featuring Mr Rajat Bhattacharya, senior investment strategist, Standard Chartered)

Being a beacon for women in tech, breaking gender barriers (featuring Ms Leanne Robers, co-founder, She Loves Tech)

Bentley Systems 2023 year in infrastructure and going digital awards (featuring Mr Steve Cockerell, industry marketing director for rail and transit, Bentley Systems)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top